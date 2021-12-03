More Chinese Companies Expected To Follow Didi's Delisting

By Tom Zanki (December 3, 2021, 4:28 PM EST) -- Chinese ride-hailing app Didi Global Inc.'s intention to delist from the New York Stock Exchange months after a high-profile initial public offering further accelerates the divorce between U.S and Chinese capital markets and could spur more companies to follow suit, experts said Friday. Didi said late Thursday that its board of directors authorized the company's plans to remove its shares from the New York Stock Exchange and instead pursue a new listing in Hong Kong. Didi added that its American Depositary Shares delisted from the NYSE will be converted into freely tradable shares on another "international recognized stock exchange" chosen by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS