Sidley Pilots $200M IPO For FanDuel Alums' Gambling SPAC

By Rachel Scharf (December 3, 2021, 1:40 PM EST) -- Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Co., an online gambling-focused special purpose acquisition company founded by two former FanDuel executives, began trading on the Nasdaq Friday after raising $200 million in an initial public offering guided by Sidley Austin LLP and underwriter's counsel Reed Smith LLP. The blank-check company, headquartered in San Francisco and trading under the ticker "BPACU," offered 20 million units priced at $10 apiece. BPACU is backed by David VanEgmond, FanDuel's former head of strategy, and Paul Martino, who served on the fantasy sports giant's board of directors from 2012 to 2017. Each BPACU unit consists of one Class A ordinary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS