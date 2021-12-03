NJ Township Atty Steps Down After Making Racist Joke

By Nick Muscavage (December 3, 2021, 3:09 PM EST) -- Montclair, New Jersey's township attorney, Ira Karasick, has stepped down from his role this week, after admitting that he made a "stupid, insensitive remark" in front of several Black township residents while he was in Trenton arguing in an appeal related to a rent control case. Karasick issued a letter of apology on Wednesday, which has since been posted and circulated online. In the letter, Karasick wrote that he made the remark in front of three Black residents who came to Trenton to support him while he was defending Montclair's rent control ordinance in an appeal. "It was hurtful to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS