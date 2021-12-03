Lightspeed's Statements Were Light On Facts, Investors Say

By Charlie Innis (December 3, 2021, 7:26 PM EST) -- A proposed class of shareholders is alleging Lightspeed Commerce overstated its customer metrics and financial outlook starting before it went public, claiming in New York federal court Friday that the company's stock price plunged after a short-selling firm revealed alleged misconduct. Peter Pappas, the plaintiff who seeks to represent the class, launched the suit after short-selling firm Spruce Point Capital Management claimed the point-of-sale software provider "massively inflated its business" before its initial public offering. Pappas claims Lightspeed Commerce's share price plummeted nearly 45% after Spruce Point's report. The suit names the company, CEO Dax Dasilva and Chief Financial Officer Brandon...

