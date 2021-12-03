Kentucky Pension Fund Says It Can't Be Sued In Delaware

By Leslie Pappas (December 3, 2021, 7:42 PM EST) -- A state pension fund pushed Delaware's Chancery Court on Friday to toss its contract dispute with a New York hedge fund manager, arguing that a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2019 requires the case to be heard in Kentucky. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III pushed Kentucky Retirement Systems and Prisma Capital Partners LP at a videoconference hearing to address the sovereign immunity questions raised by the Supreme Court decision and to justify why the case should or shouldn't be heard in Delaware. "This doesn't seem to be settled," the vice chancellor said during the hearing on the pension fund's motion to...

