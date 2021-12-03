Fed. Circ. Revives Armored Vehicle Patent Suit Against Gov't

By Daniel Wilson (December 3, 2021, 7:21 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday revived a suit alleging the U.S. Army infringed on two armored vehicle patents, saying the Court of Federal Claims tossed the case without fully addressing a factual dispute over when the patents were put into practice. The point at which Ideal Innovations Inc. and Right Problem LLC's armored vehicle patents were considered to be put into practice as an invention, key for determining whether the Army had an effective license to use the technology, was an issue of material fact inappropriate for the claims court to resolve on summary judgment, a three-judge panel ruled in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS