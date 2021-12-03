Zoll Medical Escapes Liability For Alleged Defibrillator Defect

By Jonathan Capriel (December 3, 2021, 6:37 PM EST) -- A Tennessee federal court granted an early win to Zoll Medical Corp. on Friday over a woman's claims that its defibrillator vest failed to save her husband's life after a faulty refurbishment, saying she failed to bring in an expert to help prove the product was unreasonably dangerous. U.S. District Judge S. Thomas Anderson said in a summary judgment order it would be impossible for a reasonable jury to determine if the "complex medical device," known as the LifeVest, was poorly manufactured or designed without some expert testimony, according to his order. "The undisputed facts show that the product in this case is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS