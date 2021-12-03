Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Upholds Dismissal Of City's Gas Price Antitrust Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (December 3, 2021, 6:55 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit backed a lower court's decision to dismiss an antitrust lawsuit by the city of Long Beach, California, against energy provider Total Gas & Power North America Inc., finding that the city lacked standing.

In a summary order released Friday, a three-judge panel ruled that the city's Sherman Act allegations were without merit because there was no evidence that the company had leveraged its size or market influence at the expense of other competitors.

"The district court concluded that price manipulation by a single entity, without more, is insufficient to establish an antitrust injury, because price manipulation on its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!