Miami Sex Club Owner Appeals Liability In Models' Pic Suit

By Nathan Hale (December 8, 2021, 3:59 PM EST) -- The former owner of a Miami swingers club appeared to gain traction Wednesday in her bid for the Eleventh Circuit to overturn a ruling holding her personally liable as part of a nearly $900,000 judgment against the club for using images of Playboy Playmates and a former "Real Housewives" cast member without permission. During oral arguments in Miami, members of the appellate panel questioned why the attestations by defendant Joy Dorfman and other witnesses that she was not actively involved in running the club or its promotions did not amount to genuine issues of material fact that should have precluded the...

