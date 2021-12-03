DC Circ. Probes Interference Risks Of SpaceX's Starlink

By Kelcee Griffis (December 3, 2021, 10:20 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit probed Friday whether the Federal Communications Commission responsibly approved changes to SpaceX's Starlink broadband satellite constellation, with a three-judge panel homing in on whether the agency rightly concluded that an environmental review was unnecessary and whether it correctly relied on a forthcoming international compliance certification. During oral arguments, Judge Justin Walker questioned whether the FCC had any obligation to conduct a risk assessment under the National Environmental Policy Act, as he suggested many of the alleged effects of the constellation tweaks would not directly harm humans on Earth. He specifically challenged arguments by Dish Network, the Balance Group and Viasat...

