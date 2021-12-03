Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ICE Deal On Warrantless Arrests, Vehicle Stops Gets Initial OK

By Mike LaSusa (December 3, 2021, 7:29 PM EST) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is poised to put tighter limits on officers' use of warrantless arrests and vehicle stops under a class action settlement that has been preliminarily approved by an Illinois federal judge.

If the settlement gets final approval, the new policy would have a major impact on ICE's enforcement activities, said Mark Fleming of the National Immigrant Justice Center, who represented the individuals who brought the case.

"It should significantly curtail ICE's ability to be making indiscriminate arrests in the community, in people's homes, in places of business and through vehicle stops," he told Law360 on Friday....

