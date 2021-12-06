Blood Clot Device Maker Must Face Suit In Ill., Court Rules

By Jonathan Capriel (December 6, 2021, 4:26 PM EST) -- An Illinois appeals court has refused to let medical device manufacturer Confluent escape a woman's lawsuit claiming its blood clot filter broke apart and became lodged in her heart, finding the lower court has jurisdiction despite the company not selling or making the parts in the state. The three-justice panel on Friday dismissed Confluent's arguments for why Illinois should not be the venue for the trial, calling them "hyperbolic" and lacking a "meaningful distinction." Pattie Harding is suing the company and others claiming an inferior vena cava, IVC, nitinol filter — which is supposed to deter pulmonary embolisms — is faulty. The order affirms...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS