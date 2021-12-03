3rd Circ. Opens Door To Reviving Zillow Antitrust Claims

By Bill Wichert (December 3, 2021, 7:43 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Friday said a New Jersey federal judge was right to toss a company's antitrust claims that Zillow gave certain properties a competitive edge by not prominently displaying their market value estimates near the asking prices, but concluded that the business should have been given another chance to pursue its case. A circuit panel said in a nonprecedential opinion that U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez properly found that EJ MGT LLC's second amended complaint fell short by failing to connect its inability to sell a mansion to Zillow Group Inc.'s purported agreements with certain real estate brokers...

