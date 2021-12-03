Matsuo Agrees To Midtrial Capacitor Antitrust Payout Of $5M

By Hannah Albarazi (December 3, 2021, 8:29 PM EST) -- Matsuo Electric Co. Ltd. agreed to pay $5 million midway through a California federal antitrust trial to end claims that it participated in a decadelong global conspiracy to fix capacitor prices, causing direct purchasers to be overcharged by $427 million, the company announced Friday. Japan-based Matsuo — which along with other overseas capacitor manufacturers pleaded guilty for participating in a criminal price-fixing conspiracy — announced that its settlement with the direct purchasers totaled $5 million, according to a computer-assisted translation of a Japanese-language press release. During a break in the trial on Wednesday — just before Matsuo's counsel at Morrison &...

