Spire Pipeline Urges High Court To Undo Permit Revocation

By Keith Goldberg and Morgan Conley (December 3, 2021, 3:32 PM EST) -- Spire Inc. on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a D.C. Circuit decision vacating a key permit for the now-completed $286 million, 65-mile natural gas pipeline that serves the St. Louis area, less than two weeks before the expiration of a temporary permit keeping the pipeline open. Spire said in its petition for review that the D.C. Circuit wrongly vacated the construction certificate granted to Spire STL by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and renewed its call for the high court to stay the ruling. The petition focuses on the D.C. Circuit electing to invalidate the pipeline's permit after...

