Metra Illegally Skirted Vax Policy Bargaining, Rail Unions Say

By Abby Wargo (December 6, 2021, 4:12 PM EST) -- The union representing railway workers at Metra, Chicago's main regional commuter rail agency, asked an Illinois federal judge to block the employer from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations, claiming the railroad never bargained over the terms of the policy. The unions representing Metra workers asked District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly on Friday to grant a preliminary injunction against the agency, also known as Northeast Illinois Regional Commuter Railroad Corp., claiming it violated the Railway Labor Act by mandating that its workers receive the COVID-19 vaccine without negotiating the terms. The unions — the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers-Transportation...

