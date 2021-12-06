Cannabis Co. Investors Want $7M Deal To End IPO Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (December 6, 2021, 4:57 PM EST) -- A proposed class of investors in Sundial Growers Inc. has asked for initial approval of a $7 million settlement that would end their suit accusing the Canadian cannabis company of concealing issues of cannabis quality ahead of its $143 million initial public offering. In a memorandum supporting their preliminary approval motion Friday, lead plaintiffs 998735 BC LTD and David Draiman urged a New York federal court to certify a settlement class of anyone who suffered losses after acquiring Sundial common stock in connection with the company's IPO. There are likely hundreds, if not thousands, of potential settlement class members, per the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS