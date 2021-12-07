DeCotiis FitzPatrick Absorbs Most Of Kaufman Semeraro

By Nick Muscavage (December 7, 2021, 4:01 PM EST) -- Paramus, New Jersey-based DeCotiis FitzPatrick Cole & Giblin LLP has recently added nine attorneys from Kaufman Semeraro & Leibman LLP, absorbing the majority of the firm's 14 attorneys. The expansion was announced by DeCotiis FitzPatrick on Dec. 2. Coming over from Fort Lee, New Jersey-based Kaufman Semeraro are two of the firm's name partners, Mark J. Semeraro and Paul C. Kaufman. DeCotiis FitzPatrick said the expansion will bolster the firm's existing practices in complex litigation, labor and employment, land use, real estate and banking while also expanding into personal injury, a new practice area for the firm. The addition of the...

