Feds Seek To Stay Order Blocking Contractor Vax Mandate

By Lauren Berg (December 3, 2021, 10:51 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice asked a Kentucky federal judge on Friday evening to hold off blocking President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors while it appeals the order, saying the injunction risks nationwide productivity disruptions. In an emergency motion, the government asked to stay the Nov. 30 preliminary injunction preventing the mandate from going into effect in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee, saying the government will suffer irreparable harm to its ability to choose federal contractors, which in turn will disrupt its ability to combat the pandemic, carry out national security missions and manufacture equipment for national defense....

