Calif. Denied Early Win In Bench Trial On Board Diversity Law

By Craig Clough (December 3, 2021, 10:06 PM EST) -- A California judge Friday denied the state's motion for judgment on all claims after a group of taxpayers rested its case in a bench trial challenging a law requiring publicly held corporations to place a minimum number of women on their boards. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis issued her order without a detailed explanation following several hours of arguments from both sides in the trial focused on the constitutionality of Senate Bill 826, known as the "Women on Boards" law. Ashante L. Norton of the California Attorney General's Office told the judge the plaintiffs failed to establish they have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS