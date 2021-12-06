VW Fights To Limit Deceit Claims In UK 'Dieselgate' Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (December 6, 2021, 11:29 PM GMT) -- British drivers suing Volkswagen AG over diesel cars rigged with emissions-cheating devices should not be able to advance claims that they were deceived, lawyers for the carmaker said Monday in the High Court during the early stages of a "Dieselgate" compensation suit. Charles Gibson QC, counsel for VW, urged the court to strike down claims that more than 86,000 car owners were deceived by the car manufacturer, arguing that failure to mention the devices is insufficient under the law for a deceit claim. A customer cannot be deceived by something that he did not actually consider at the time, Gibson said....

