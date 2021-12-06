Insurer Rejects Car Dealer's Coverage Bid For Worker's Killing

By Ganesh Setty (December 6, 2021, 5:05 PM EST) -- A California federal court must toss a car dealer's counterclaim demanding that Employers Assurance Co. cover a settlement of a suit over an employee's shooting death, Employers said, citing policy exclusions and the fact that the dealer was never formally served in the underlying case. Employers Assurance Co. said a Ford dealer has not pled sufficient facts to warrant a breach of contract claim. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Employers argued Friday that its denial of coverage to the dealer, Ford Store Morgan Hill Inc., was warranted because the negligence claims were not brought before California's Workers' Compensation Appeals Board, the dealer's employee...

