Davis Polk Again Seeks End To Associate Discrimination Case

By Andrew Strickler (December 6, 2021, 3:18 PM EST) -- A dive into the track record of a former Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP associate has uncovered "no witness or document" backing his story that he was pushed out for raising concerns about race and diversity, the firm told a New York federal court on Monday. Instead, nearly two years of litigation and discovery show that Kaloma Cardwell's low-quality work, blown deadlines and unexplained absences led to his firing, according to the firm's filing. Moreover, Cardwell has admitted that he hasn't tried to get a new job since 2018 and has let his bar license lapse, yet he "claims, incredibly, that he is so devoted...

