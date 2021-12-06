Justices Skeptical Of Workers In Northwestern ERISA Battle

By Vin Gurrieri (December 6, 2021, 7:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court expressed skepticism Monday about reviving Northwestern University workers' proposed class action accusing the school of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by saddling their retirement plan with high administrative fees and poorly performing investments. Northwestern University and retirement plan participants who alleged their savings were mismanaged squared off at the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. At oral arguments, the justices quizzed lawyers on both sides of the case, which involves a question that could have far-reaching implications for ERISA litigation: How can plaintiffs get suits that challenge defined-contribution retirement plans' fees and investments past...

