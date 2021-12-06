Ill. Judge Blesses $28M Wells Fargo Secret Recording Deal

By Lauraann Wood (December 6, 2021, 5:41 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge gave her final approval on Monday to a $28 million settlement between Wells Fargo and a class of customers who claimed the bank used telemarketers to sell them card processing services without warning that the calls were recorded. U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer said she was "happy to" grant final approval to the deal between Wells Fargo Bank NA, financial services company First Data Merchant Services LLC and nearly 200,000 California businesses who say calls they received on the bank's behalf violated the state's Invasion of Privacy Act. She said approval was particularly welcome since she had no...

