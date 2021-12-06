Feds Will Soon Claw Back Refunds In Security Tariff Row

By Grace Dixon (December 6, 2021, 7:59 PM EST) -- The federal government, Turkish metal suppliers and an importer have told a trade court that repayments of duty refunds they owe after a Federal Circuit ruling that upheld hiked duties on Turkish steel are all either in progress or landing shortly. The U.S. Court of International Trade had ordered all four of the involved companies to refund the duties in November, citing the Federal Circuit's decision that former President Donald Trump had the authority to double national security tariffs on the steel goods months after the initial levy took effect. In an update Friday, Transpacific Steel LLC, Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve...

