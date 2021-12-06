11th Circ. Denies Fla. Bid To Halt Fed Health Workers Vax Rule

By Nathan Hale (December 6, 2021, 8:08 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit said Monday that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' interim rule mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for covered health care staff falls within its authority and was reasonably implemented, denying Florida's bid to halt the measure pending the state's legal challenge. The federal appeals court issued a 94-page opinion on Monday afternoon as a follow-up to a 2-1 ruling against Florida that it pushed out on Sunday, just ahead of the deadline for health care workers at medical facilities that receive funding from the federal programs to receive their first vaccine shots. "Imposing an injunction to bar enforcement of the interim...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS