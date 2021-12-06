Justices Wary Of Barring Review Of Immigration Rulings

By Mike LaSusa (December 6, 2021, 6:58 PM EST) -- Oral arguments heard Monday at the U.S. Supreme Court suggested that the justices have reservations about curtailing federal courts' authority to review the executive branch's "non-discretionary" determinations of noncitizens' eligibility for protection from deportation. Multiple justices, including Justice Elena Kagan, voiced concern that a split Eleventh Circuit ruling last year gave short shrift to the general principle that courts should be able to review decisions made by executive branch agencies. "I don't know what to do with the presumption favoring judicial review. That's so well embedded in our jurisprudence," Justice Kagan said. Justice Kagan's statement came in response to arguments made...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS