9th Circ. Sends Argentine Atty's Uber Suit To Calif. High Court

By Jack Karp (December 7, 2021, 3:09 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has asked the California Supreme Court to decide whether an Argentine lawyer can sue Uber under California law alleging the company hid important information from him when he represented its subsidiaries during its problem-plagued Buenos Aires launch. That state law question — whether claims for fraudulent concealment are barred under the so-called economic loss doctrine — is at the heart of the attorney's claims that he was criminally charged in his home country and had his reputation damaged because of what he says was Uber's fraud, the federal appeals court panel said Monday. And the state's high court has...

