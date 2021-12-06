9th Circ. Upholds Telescope Co.'s $50M Antitrust Verdict

By Hailey Konnath (December 6, 2021, 9:33 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday mostly left intact a $50 million judgment in favor of Orion Telescopes & Binoculars in its antitrust beef with Ningbo Sunny Electronic Co. Ltd., finding that the California federal court erred only in excluding a declaration Ningbo Sunny filed supporting its bid to change the judgment. The three-judge panel affirmed a number of the district court's decisions on expert testimony, jury instructions and evidence, finding that the evidence supported the jury's verdict that Ningbo Sunny conspired with competitors to protect its market share and fix prices. Notably, Orion offered "specific price-fixing evidence at trial," the Ninth...

