FTC's Nvidia Challenge Calls Arm 'De Facto Industry Standard'

By Matthew Perlman (December 6, 2021, 9:59 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission's complaint challenging Nvidia Corp.'s planned $40 billion purchase of Arm Ltd. alleges the move would give one of the largest and most valuable computing companies in the world ownership over technology that's crucial to its rivals. The FTC published a public version Monday of the administrative complaint for its case targeting the tie-up, which enforcers said last week will stifle the development of next-generation technologies unless it is blocked. The complaint contends the chip designs and architecture that Arm develops are at the foundation of many innovative products, including nearly all smartphones currently on the market, advanced driver assistance...

