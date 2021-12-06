Samsung Doesn't Owe Netlist For Contract Breach, Jury Finds

By Craig Clough (December 6, 2021, 8:13 PM EST) -- A California federal jury found Friday that Samsung doesn't owe damages for failing to fulfill Netlist's orders for computer memory products in breach of their deal, handing a win to the electronics giant following a judge's ruling in October that Samsung had breached the parties' joint development and patent license agreement. The jury's verdict came after U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi granted partial summary judgment in October in favor of Netlist's claims but also held that any damages must be determined by a jury. In their verdict Friday, jurors found that Netlist hadn't proved it suffered any damages from Samsung's...

