Pipeline Services Co. Hits Ch. 11 After Production Problems

By Vince Sullivan (December 7, 2021, 5:05 PM EST) -- Pipeline services company Strike LLC filed for Chapter 11 protection Monday in Texas along with five affiliates, saying declines in production and revenue since 2018 left it unable to make payments on its secured debt obligations. Strike LLC said in its initial court papers that cost overruns for three major projects in 2018 led to a liquidity crunch the next year that was further compounded by an oil and gas pricing war between Saudi Arabia and Russia in early 2020 that led to significant reductions in pipeline volume supplied by its customers. "The debtors responded swiftly to those challenges, and the...

