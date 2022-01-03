Hospitality Attys Eye Pandemic Impact On Industry In 2022

By Joyce Hanson (January 3, 2022, 12:02 PM EST) -- The hospitality industry entered 2021 on an optimistic note amid signs the coronavirus pandemic was being reined in, but the omicron and delta variants have created uncertainty about the future for hotels, restaurants, clubs and other venues in 2022. The persistence of COVID-19 now has hospitality businesses gearing up for the long term and preparing to face a future of new technologies, health and safety protocols, and lending and insurance challenges as the pandemic's impacts linger on, lawyers say. Here, hospitality attorneys discuss how the pandemic has affected their practices and steps they're advising clients to take as they enter the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS