USA Taekwondo, Insurer Leave Athletes' Sex Abuse Suit

By Eli Flesch (December 7, 2021, 3:33 PM EST) -- Five former athletes agreed to dismiss USA Taekwondo from their sexual abuse suit against Olympic gold medalist Steven Lopez, according to a court notice, while Markel Insurance Co. agreed to drop an attempt to temporarily stop arbitration in the suit. Steven Lopez, left, competed for the U.S. at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. (Getty/Dean Mouhtaropoulos) Monday's dismissals leave Lopez as the sole defendant in the sexual assault suit, according to court documents. He is accused of the abuse, exploitation and trafficking of five female athletes, per the suit, which also originally leveled accusations of sexual abuse against Lopez's older brother and...

