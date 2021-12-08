Brown Rudnick Adds FDA Expert To Life Sciences Group

By Justin Wise (December 8, 2021, 10:58 AM EST) -- A longtime U.S. Food and Drug Administration specialist is bringing a regulatory focus to Brown Rudnick LLP's life sciences practice, in a move the firm says will be a "real asset" to its services in the "booming" pharmaceutical and biotech fields. The firm said Monday that Neil DiSpirito is joining as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office. The move for DiSpirito follows previous stints at Epstein Becker Green and Ballard Spahr LLP, where he established the firm's FDA practice. DiSpirito is also a former managing director at Pharmacia, a company that was later acquired by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. In a...

