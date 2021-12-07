Ill. Immigrant Detention Law Withstands Counties' Challenge

By Grace Dixon (December 7, 2021, 6:01 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge ruled that an Illinois law barring contracts with federal agencies to hold migrants in civil immigration detention is not preempted by federal law, tossing a challenge brought by two counties against the state's attorney general. McHenry and Kankakee counties sued Attorney General Kwame Raoul over the recently passed Illinois Way Forward Act, claiming the law conflicted with a section of federal immigration law authorizing the country's attorney general to contract with states, territories and political subdivisions for immigration detention. But U.S. District Judge Philip G. Reinhard tossed the claims Monday, finding that no part of the federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS