Feds Can't Escape Suit Over Ex-West Point Cadet's Suicide

By Mike Curley (December 7, 2021, 1:55 PM EST) -- An Oregon magistrate judge won't let the federal government secure an early win in a suit brought by a former West Point cadet's mother alleging U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs doctors failed to address the cadet's mental state after changing medications, leading to her suicide in Spain in 2015. In an opinion and order filed Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo denied the government's bid for summary judgment in Cherylee Bridges' suit over the death of Emylee Darneille. According to the complaint, Darneille suffered an injury to her ankle while at West Point in June 2008 and underwent numerous surgeries...

