Pot Co. Aurora Looks To Dodge New Sham Sale Class Action

By Sarah Jarvis (December 7, 2021, 4:38 PM EST) -- Canadian cannabis giant Aurora has asked a New Jersey federal court to nix revised claims from a proposed class of investors over a purported sham transaction, calling the most recent complaint "a desperate attempt to revive their previously dismissed claims." Aurora Cannabis Inc. and certain current and former company executives argued in a Monday memorandum supporting their motion to dismiss that a group of lead plaintiffs failed to allege facts showing that sales between Aurora and Radient Technologies Inc. were improper round-trip transactions. "Rather, plaintiffs' own allegations show that these were separate and legitimate transactions whereby Aurora sold dried cannabis biomass...

