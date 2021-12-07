Okla. Tribes Say Seminole Case Backs Gambling Deal Claims

By Andrew Westney (December 7, 2021, 8:48 PM EST) -- Several Oklahoma tribes have told a D.C. federal judge that a recent decision torpedoing a gambling agreement between Florida and the Seminole Tribe backs their claims that the federal government approved illegal compacts between Oklahoma's governor and other tribes in the state. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Citizen Potawatomi Nations are seeking to stave off the U.S. Department of the Interior's bid to dismiss their suit challenging gaming compacts reached by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt with the Comanche Nation, Otoe-Missouria Tribe and two other tribes. The DOI claims the plaintiff tribes lack standing because they can't show any harm from those...

