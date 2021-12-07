Venezuela's $1.4B Fight Ripe For Appeal, 3rd Circ. Told

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (December 7, 2021, 5:51 PM EST) -- A district court's ruling giving a Canadian mining company a stake in Venezuela's government-owned oil interests to satisfy a $1.4 billion judgment is ripe for the Third Circuit's review because it was a final order, the federal appeals court heard Tuesday. The Third Circuit's jurisdiction over the matter took center stage during an oral argument in the latest battlefront over Crystallex International Corp.'s long-running bid to reap an arbitral award it won in 2016 against the debt-ridden South American country over a contract breach. The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela is challenging the writ of attachment Crystallex obtained — and which a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS