Venezuela's $1.4B Fight Ripe For Appeal, 3rd Circ. Told

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (December 7, 2021, 5:51 PM EST) -- A district court's ruling giving a Canadian mining company a stake in Venezuela's government-owned oil interests to satisfy a $1.4 billion judgment is ripe for the Third Circuit's review because it was a final order, the federal appeals court heard Tuesday.

The Third Circuit's jurisdiction over the matter took center stage during an oral argument in the latest battlefront over Crystallex International Corp.'s long-running bid to reap an arbitral award it won in 2016 against the debt-ridden South American country over a contract breach.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela is challenging the writ of attachment Crystallex obtained — and which a...

