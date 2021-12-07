Texas AG, Houston Aim To Toss Suit Over Israel Boycott Ban

By Katie Buehler (December 7, 2021, 4:20 PM EST) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has urged a federal judge to toss a Houston engineering company's First Amendment challenge to a Texas law that bars government entities from contracting with companies that boycott Israel, arguing the statute is a permissible ban on conduct, not speech. In a motion to dismiss filed Monday, Texas' top attorney stated the challenged law, Chapter 2271 of the Texas Government Code, is akin to an anti-discrimination clause similar to requiring government contractors to certify they won't engage in race or gender discrimination. Chapter 2271, Paxton added, doesn't prohibit contractors from speaking out against Israel, it simply...

