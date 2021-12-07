Ill. Judge Pauses BNSF BIPA Suit Pending 7th Circ. Ruling

By Celeste Bott (December 7, 2021, 6:18 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday granted BNSF Railway's request to pause a proposed biometric privacy class action it's facing until the Seventh Circuit issues a decision in an appeal that could potentially answer the question of when claims accrue under the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly said that while the Seventh Circuit's forthcoming decision in Cothron v. White Castle System Inc. — in which the appellate court is considering whether claims under Illinois' biometric privacy law arise from each alleged unlawful data collection or dissemination, or just the first — might not be totally dispositive...

