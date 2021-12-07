Fla. Farm Aid Discrimination Suit On Hold Amid Texas Case

By Victoria McKenzie (December 7, 2021, 7:49 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Jacksonville, Florida, has paused a discrimination lawsuit aiming to block President Joe Biden's debt relief bill for minority farmers, making it the eighth case to be held pending the outcome of a related class action in Texas. In an order issued Tuesday morning, U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard granted the government's request for a stay based on the similarity of the constitutional claims in both cases, and the fact that Florida plaintiff Scott Wynn lost his attempt to opt out of the Texas class in September. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller — who brought the suit as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS