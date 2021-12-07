Court Nixes Bid To Void Fogo De Chao's Arb. Agreement

By Grace Elletson (December 7, 2021, 6:53 PM EST) -- Fogo De Chao didn't intimidate employees when it sent out an arbitration agreement to all its restaurant staff, a Texas federal judge ruled Tuesday, denying a proposed class of workers suing over tip pooling practices their request that the agreement be voided for allegedly attempting to coerce workers. "Though plaintiff generally argues that the agreement is coercive, he points to no other specific evidence of coercion or efforts to undermine the potential collective action by defendants," the judge said. (iStock) U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant denied former employee Christian Garcia-Alvarez's request to void the arbitration agreement with the Brazilian cuisine chain, ruling...

