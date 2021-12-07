Event Company Owner Loses Bid For COVID Coverage

By Angela Childers (December 7, 2021, 6:54 PM EST) -- The owner of a New York event business failed to convince a federal district judge on Monday that his business losses from COVID-19 were covered under his Travelers insurance policy. Travelers Insurance is not obligated to cover an event company's losses due to COVID-19, a federal judge ruled. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain ruled that losses incurred by James Servedio, who owns a "live event sound and stage" company, were not covered by insurance. Federal courts around the country have permanently tossed about 41% of cases filed by policyholders against insurers for pandemic-related losses, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS