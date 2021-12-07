Bannon Faces July 18 Trial Date For Contempt Charges

By James Arkin (December 7, 2021, 2:36 PM EST) -- Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon's trial on charges of contempt of Congress will begin July 18, a D.C. federal judge said Tuesday. Bannon was indicted in November on two counts of contempt of Congress over his failure to comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols' decision to set a July 18 trial date landed essentially in the middle of the sides' requests, as prosecutors had asked for the trial to begin in April and Bannon's attorneys had sought a trial in October....

