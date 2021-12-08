Senate Rejects Resolution To Block $650M Saudi Arms Sale

By Daniel Wilson (December 8, 2021, 8:20 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate has rejected a resolution intended to block a $650 million missile sale to Saudi Arabia, after the upper chamber's top foreign relations lawmaker argued that the deal would help protect civilians from drone attacks. Senators voted 30-67 late on Tuesday night against discharging S.J. Res. 31, a resolution that would have formally disapproved of the pending arms sale, from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, effectively rejecting the resolution. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who authored the resolution alongside Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., had said ahead of the vote that it was intended to send a...

