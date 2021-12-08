Pa. Strip Club Must Face Suit After Valentine's Day Assault

By Jonathan Capriel (December 8, 2021, 5:38 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Superior Court revived a suit accusing a Scranton-area strip club's employees of assaulting two people on Valentine's Day 2018, finding that the original filing had been submitted within the two-year statute of limitations and was enough to keep the case alive. The three-judge panel said on Tuesday the trial court erred when it dismissed the case as untimely, given that the plaintiffs "clearly placed" the Diamond Club "on notice" through a writ of summons issued at the same time as their complaint. According to the opinion, Diego Alatrista and Mercedes Gonzalez entered Diamond Club around 2 a.m. on Feb....

