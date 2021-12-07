Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Who Brought Bias Suit Fights Bid For Psych Exam

By Kellie Mejdrich (December 7, 2021, 7:47 PM EST) -- A New Jersey judge suing state officials to allege sex discrimination urged a federal court Tuesday not to force her to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, arguing that the defendants wanted her to take a needlessly lengthy trip to be examined. 

Judge Deborah M. Gross-Quatrone of New Jersey Superior Court in Newark filed a memorandum telling Judge Julien Xavier Neals of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey that the judiciary officials' Nov. 29 motion to compel the exam should be denied because she had already submitted to an independent medical evaluation that included an assessment of emotional distress. She...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!